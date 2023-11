CHL to NHL: Savoie debuts with Sabres

Wenatchee Wild forward Matt Savoie made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Savoie played 3:55 in a 3-2 win over Minnesota

Savoie was sent back to Wenatchee on Saturday where he’s expected to make his debut with the club this week.

The St. Albert, Alberta native has racked up 73 goals and 192 points in 149 WHL games and another 41 points (17 goals) in 29 playoffs games.

The Sabres selected Savoie 9th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.