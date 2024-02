CHL to NHL: Rempe makes history in debut

Former Seattle Thunderbird Matt Rempe made NHL history when he became the first player to make his NHL debut during an outdoor game on Feb. 18, 2024.

In a thrilling 6-5 Rangers OT win over the Islanders at MetLife Stadium, Rempe played 4:26 registering one hit and 5 PIM.

The hulking forward spent three seasons in the WHL with the Thunderbirds putting up 30 goals, 59 points across 111 games and another 12 points in 24 playoff games in 21/22 that saw the Thunderbirds fall 4-2 in the WHL final.

Drafted in the 6th round 165th overall by the Rangers in 2020, Rempe has spent the last two seasons suiting up for the AHL’s Hartford Wolfpack. The Calgary, AB native has 8 goals and 12 points in 43 games this season.