CHL to NHL: Raiders standout and WHL champion Wiesblatt debuts with Preds

Former Prince Albert Raiders forward Ozzy Wiesblatt made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators Friday night.

In a 3-0 road win over Vancouver, Wiesblatt played 9:42 and recorded two hits.

The Calgary, AB., native spent four full seasons in Prince Albert where he made 195 appearances and tallied 179 points (58 goals). As a rookie, he helped the Raiders to the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2019 while a year later he would record a career best 70 points. Injuries limited him over his final two seasons as he played just a combined 66 games.

As a pro, Wiesblatt has played 128 games in the AHL for San Jose and Milwaukee where he’s amassed 49 points. With the Admirals this year he has 14 points in 27 games, one shy of his career high.

The 31st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by San Jose, Wiesblatt was loaned to Milwaukee towards the end of the 2023-24 season before he was officially traded to Nashville in the offseason.