CHL to NHL: Quebec native Roy debuts with Canadiens

Former Saint John Sea Dogs and Sherbrooke Phoenix forward Joshua Roy made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens Saturday.

Roy played 13:03 as the Habs lost 2-1 in overtime to Edmonton at the Bell Centre.

Over the course of four QMJHL seasons, Roy recorded 297 points in 216 games. The first overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL Draft, Roy played 75 times for Saint John.

But it was in Sherbrooke he starred where in 141 games, he recorded 236 points, the second most in franchise history and one shy of tying Daniel Audette’s club record.

His 51 goals in 2021-22 tied the Phoenix single-season record while his 68 assists and 119 points remain a franchise best. A year later, he tallied 99 points (46 goals).

Roy is also a two-time World Juniors gold medallist (2022, 2023) and twice was named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star team (2022, 2023) and is a two-time winner of the Paul Dumont Trophy as the QMJHL’s Personality of the Year (2022, 2023).

Ahead of his NHL debut, Roy played in 34 games with the Laval Rocket this year where he recorded 32 points (12 goals). He was selected as the AHL’s Rookie of the Month in October.

Montreal selected Roy 150th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.