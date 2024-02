CHL to NHL: QMJHL champion Dube debuts with Capitals

Former Shawinigan Cataractes forward Pierrick Dube made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals Saturday.

Dube saw 4:33 of ice time during Washington’s 3-2 overtime loss to Florida.

Dube appeared in 219 career QMJHL games where in addition to Shawinigan, he also suited up for Quebec and Chicoutimi. He tallied 149 career points (75 goals) and was a member of Shawinigan’s President’s Cup title in 2022.

This year with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, Dube had tallied 24 goals in 50 games. Ahead of his NHL debut, Dube appeared in 94 AHL games and 19 ECHL contests.

Undrafted into the NHL, Dube signed an entry-level deal with Washington last July.