CHL to NHL: Prishchepov suits up for Avs

Former Victoriaville Tigres forward Nikita Prishchepov made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night.

In a 5-2 loss to Nashville, Prishchepov played 13:30 and recorded two shots and three hits.

The 37th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Prishchepov played 191 games over three seasons with the Tigres. The Russian’s 135 points are the fourth most in franchise history by an Import player.

Prishchepov, who began the season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles and had four points in six games, is the third player selected in the 2024 NHL Draft to make his NHL debut this season. The Avs selected the 20-year-old 217th overall.