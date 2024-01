CHL to NHL: Ponomarev scores in NHL debut with Hurricanes

Former Shawinigan Cataractes forward Vasily Ponomarev scored in his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes Friday.

Ponomarev buried his first NHL goal on a one-timer with 58.2 seconds left in regulation as the Hurricanes beat Washington 6-2. In 10:29 of action, the 21-year-old also had an assist and was a +2.

The Russian native spent two seasons with Shawinigan from 2019-21 where he had 87 points (28 goals) in 90 games.

Before his NHL debut, Ponomarev played 97 games in the AHL.

The Hurricanes selected Ponomarev 53rd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.