CHL to NHL: Poitras plays first NHL game with Bruins

Guelph Storm forward Matthew Poitras made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins Wednesday night.

In 14:50 of ice time, Poitras recorded his first NHL point with an assist and also tallied two shots on goal.

Poitras starred in 2022-23 with the Storm as his 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL and third most in a season in Guelph history. Furthermore, he led the league with 38 power play assists. Poitras’ 95 points, a career high, were tied for the fifth most in the OHL.

In 131 games with Guelph, the Ajax, ON., native has tallied 145 points (37 goals).

Boston selected Poitras 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.