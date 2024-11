CHL to NHL: Philp reaches NHL with Oilers

Former Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds forward Noah Philp made his NHL debut Thursday night with the Edmonton Oilers.

Philp played 11:54 in a 5-1 win over Nashville where he recorded an assist, three shots, one block and one hit. He also won 10 of his 14 faceoffs.

From 2015-19, the 26-year-old played 259 games in the WHL where he tallied 166 points. After a four-year WHL career, Philp spent parts of two seasons in USPORTS with the University of Alberta before he turned pro with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Philp has appeared in 81 AHL games where he has recorded 21 goals and 40 points. He has two goals in six appearances this season while he finished third in team scoring last season with a career high 37 points (19 goals).

A native of Canmore, AB., Philp was undrafted into the WHL and NHL.