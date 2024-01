CHL to NHL: Othmann plays first game with Rangers

Former Peterborough Petes and Flint Firebirds forward Brennan Othmann made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers Thursday.

Othmann played 12:26 and had a game-high five shots alongside three hits as the Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The 21-year-old spent three seasons in the OHL where he scored 96 goals and 197 points in 177 games. In 2021-22 he became the first Firebirds skater to score 50 goals in a season while last year, after a trade to Peterborough, helped lead the Petes to an OHL championship. In the postseason, he finished tied third in OHL scoring with 25 points.

Othmann is also a two-time World Juniors champion (2022, 2023) with Canada and in 2021 won gold at the U18 World Championships.

Before his NHL debut, the Pickering, ON., native played in 28 games this season with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.