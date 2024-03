CHL to NHL: Ostapchuk debuts with Senators

Former Vancouver Giants and Winnipeg ICE forward Zack Ostapchuk made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators Tuesday.

In a 2-1 overtime win against Pittsburgh, Ostapchuk played 12:44 and recorded two shots on goal and one hit.

Ostapchuk played 187 games in the WHL, 153 of which came with the Giants. Ostapchuk captained the Giants from the start of the 2021-22 season until he was traded to Winnipeg at the 2023 WHL Trade Deadline. With the ICE, the 20-year-old had 21 goals and 38 points in 34 games and suited up 18 more times in the postseason as the ICE reached the WHL’s Championship Series where they were beaten by Seattle.

The 12th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2018 WHL Draft, Ostapchuk recorded 134 career points (69 goals). Internationally, the St. Albert, AB., native is also a two-time World Juniors gold medallist with Canada in 2022 and 2023.

This year, Ostapchuk has suited up 56 times with the AHL’s Belleville Senators where he has 13 goals and 22 points.

The Sens drafted Ostapchuk 39th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.