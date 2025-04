CHL to NHL: Oil Kings alumnus Robertson suits up for Rangers

Former Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Matthew Robertson made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers Monday night.

In a 5-3 win over Florida, Robertson played 15:24 and tallied two shots and +1 rating.

The seventh overall pick in the 2016 WHL Draft, Robertson played 208 games with the Oil Kings, the ninth most in team history among blueliners.

Now in his fourth pro season, the 24-year-old has played 250 games in the AHL with Hartford.

Robertson was the 49th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.