CHL to NHL: Minten debuts with Maple Leafs

Kamloops Blazers forward Fraser Minten made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

Minten played 11:32 in a 6-5 shootout win over Montreal where he also registered one hit and one shot.

The Vancouver native has appeared in 144 games with Kamloops where he has amassed 140 points (55 goals). In 2022-23, Minten had a career high 31 goals and 67 points.

Toronto selected Minten 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.