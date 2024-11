CHL to NHL: Miner debuts in relief for Avalanche

Former Vancouver Giants goaltender Trent Miner made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Friday night.

Miner entered the game in relief in the second period of Colorado’s 5-2 loss to Washington where he played 34:58 and turned aside 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Giants from 2017-2021 where across 84 appearances, he went 48-28-5 with a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage. His 48 wins are the fourth most in franchise history.

As a pro, Miner has played 76 games in the ECHL and 36 in the AHL. This year, he was 3-2-1 with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

The Avs selected Miner 202nd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.