CHL to NHL: Memorial Cup champion Villeneuve suits up for Maple Leafs

Former Saint John Sea Dogs defenceman William Villeneuve made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday.

In a 6-2 loss to Florida, Villeneuve played 18:45 and recorded one block.

The second overall pick in the 2018 QMJHL Draft, Villeneuve played 216 games for the Sea Dogs and amassed 153 points, tied for the second most in team history by a blueliner.

In 2019-20 he led all Q d-men with 49 assists and 58 points while in his final season in 2021-22, he had 56 points in the regular season and league best +60 rating and then helped the Sea Dogs claim the Memorial Cup as hosts.

As a pro, the Sherbrooke, QC., native has made 224 appearances for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, the third most in team history by a defencemen, while his 119 points rank second.

Toronto selected the 24-year-old 122nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.