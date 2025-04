CHL to NHL: Memorial Cup champion Robidas adapts quickly to life with Hurricanes

Former Quebec Remparts and Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Justin Robidas made his NHL debut with the Caroline Hurricanes April 4.

In a 5-3 loss to Detroit, Robias played 8:14 and recorded an assist and one shot. However, in his second NHL game a day later, he scored his first NHL goal against Boston.

Robidas was traded to Quebec at the 2023 QMJHL Trade Deadline and starred with the Remparts to help lead them to a QMJHL and Memorial Cup title. In the team’s run to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, he had 27 points (11 goals) in just 18 games while at the Memorial Cup he had five assists four games.

The second overall pick by the Foreurs in the 2019 QMJHL Draft, Robidas tallied 239 career points in the league in 223 games.

After he spent the 2023-24 season in the ECHL with Norfolk, Robidas has starred with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season where he has 17 goals and 48 points in 61 games to sit fifth in AHL rookie scoring.

Carolina selected the 22-year-old 147th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.