CHL to NHL: Memorial Cup champion Parekh scores in debut with Flames

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh made his NHL debut Thursday night with the Calgary Flames.

In a 5-1 win over LA, Parekh scored his first NHL goal and was a +3 in 20:31 of ice time. He also recorded two shots, one hit and one block.

Parekh had an historic 2024-25 campaign as he became just the second CHL d-man to record a 100-point season in the last 25 years after he had 107 in just 61 games.

After he registered 96 points the year prior, Parekh is the only CHL blueliner to record at least 90 points in two straight seasons since 2000.

A Memorial Cup champion with the Spirit in 2024, Parekh also claimed the CHL and OHL Defencemen of the Year award last year. In 2023, he won gold with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 19th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Parekh’s 240 points are tied for the third most in Spirit history.

Calgary selected Parekh ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.