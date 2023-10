CHL to NHL: Luneau debuts with Ducks

Former Gatineau Olympiques defenceman Tristan Luneau made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night.

Luneau played 15:59 and recorded one shot on goal during Anaheim’s 3-2 loss to Dallas.

The Victoriaville, QC., native had a standout campaign last season as he led all QMJHL defencemen with 83 points, a number that also established a new Gatineau team record. His 63 assists were second among CHL d-men as he collected the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL’s Defenceman of the Year. Luneau was also selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team and CHL Second All-Star Team.

The first overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, Luneau has played 159 games for the Olympiques where he’s tallied 144 points (36 goals).

Anaheim selected Luneau 53rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.