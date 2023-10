CHL to NHL: Ludvig lines up for Penguins

Former Portland Winterhawks defenceman John Ludvig made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night.

Ludvig played 5:29 before he left the game in the first period due to injury. However, he managed to record one shot on goal and two hits in a 4-1 loss to Dallas.

Undrafted into the WHL, the 23-year-old spent three seasons with Portland where he played in 169 games. His 87 points are the 28th most in team history by a defenceman.

Before his NHL debut, Ludvig had suited up 70 times in the AHL.

Ludvig was the 69th overall pick by Florida in the 2019 NHL Draft.