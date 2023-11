CHL to NHL: Lavoie debuts with Oilers

Former Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Halifax Mooseheads forward Raphael Lavoie made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

Lavoie played 9:25 in a 5-2 defeat to Nashville where he also recorded three hits.

Lavoie spent four years in the QMJHL where he played 217 games and tallied 227 points (106 goals). He spent the vast majority of his career with Halifax where he played 192 games before he was traded to Chicoutimi in his final year.

A gold medallist at the 2020 World Juniors, Lavoie has since played 141 games in the AHL with Bakersfield.

The Oilers selected Lavoie 38th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.