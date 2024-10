CHL to NHL: Lamoureux skates with Utah Hockey Club

Former QMJHL champion Maveric Lamoureux made his NHL debut with the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs’ alumni saw 18:50 of ice time and finished +1 in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Laval, QC native suited up in 152 games over four seasons in the QMJHL scoring a career high nine goals, 33 points in 39 games last season as the Voltigeurs went on to win the Gilles Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions.

The 29th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft also suited up and wore an ‘A’ for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships.