CHL to NHL: Laberge skates in first game with Devils

Former Rimouski Oceanic forward Samuel Laberge made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils Thursday.

Undrafted into the NHL, Laberge saw 4:00 of ice-time and recorded one hit as the Devils beat Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime.

The 26-year-old played 166 games with the Oceanic over four seasons from 2013-17 and was a member of Rimouski’s QMJHL championship side in 2015.

Off the ice, Laberge was twice named the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year (2016, 2017).

Before his NHL debut, the Chateauguay, QC., native played 201 games in the AHL as well as 64 games in the ECHL.