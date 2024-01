CHL to NHL: Kuznetsov debuts with Flames

Former Saint John Sea Dogs defenceman Yan Kuznetsov made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames Tuesday.

In 11:58 of action, Kuznetsov tallied two shots on goal in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Kuznetsov’s CHL career was brief; he played just 21 games for the Sea Dogs in 2021-22 but was part of the club’s Memorial Cup winning side in 2022 where he had three points in four games.

Ahead of his NHL debut, the 21-year-old appeared in 112 AHL games with Stockton and Calgary.

The Flames drafted Kuznetsov 50th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.