CHL to NHL: Kerins plays first game with Flames

Former Soo Greyhounds forward Rory Kerins made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames Monday night.

In a 5-2 road win over Chicago, Kerins played 14:57, tallied two assists, two shots, one block and was a +3. His two assists came in the first period, tied for the second most in NHL history in a player’s first period of NHL action.

Kerins played three seasons with the Soo (2018-22) where he appeared in 188 games and is one of 21 players in franchise history to record 200 career points.

As a pro, the 22-year-old has played in 98 AHL games as well as 38 ECHL contests. This season with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, Kerin had 21 goals and 34 points in as many contests.

Calgary selected Kerins 174th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.