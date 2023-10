CHL to NHL: Hunt plays first game with Wild

Former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Daemon Hunt made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild Friday night.

Hunt played 4:12 in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington where he also tallied one hit.

The 21-year-old defenceman played 163 games for Moose Jaw over parts of five seasons. In his final season in 2021-22, Hunt recorded a career high 17 goals and 39 points in 46 games.

A silver medallist at the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Hunt appeared in 69 AHL games before his NHL debut.

Minnesota selected the Brandon, MB., native 65th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.