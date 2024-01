CHL to NHL: Goncalves suits up for Lightning

Former Everett Silvertips forward Gage Goncalves made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday.

In 9:00 of ice time, Goncalves had one hit and four penalty minutes as the Lightning beat New Jersey 4-3 in overtime.

Goncalves played parts of five seasons in Everett from 2017-2021 and appeared in 151 games where he amassed 120 points.

He has since played 176 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and this year was selected to the AHL All-Star Game.

Tampa Bay selected Goncalves 62nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.