CHL to NHL: Geekie plays first NHL game with Lightning

Former Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos forward Conor Geekie made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday.

Geekie saw 10:07 of ice time and recorded one hit as Tampa Bay won 4-1 in Carolina.

Between Wenatchee and Swift Current, Geekie tallied 99 points to finish 11th in WHL scoring. Acquired by the Broncos at the WHL Trade Deadline, Geekie had 50 points (23 goals) in 29 games. His +51 rating was the second best in the league while his 1.80 point-per-game placed fourth.

A member of the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team, the Strathclair, MB, native represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

In all, Geekie played 215 games in the WHL where he amassed 111 goals and 269 points.

Geekie was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Arizona but was acquired by Tampa Bay from Utah for Mikhail Sergachev earlier this summer.