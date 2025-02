CHL to NHL: Gaucher plays first game with Flyers

Former Val-d’Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar forward Jacob Gaucher made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.

In a 2-0 loss to Colorado, Gaucher played 8:08, recorded two shots, one block and one hit.

Gaucher played 242 games in the QMJHL, 176 of which came with the Foreurs. In his final Q season in 2021-22, the Longueui, QC., native had a career best 35 goals and 68 points as captain of the Drakkar. All in all, he tallied 141 point across parts of five seasons and in 2021 was named the QMJHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

As a pro, the 23-year-old has played 103 games in the AHL and 74 in the ECHL. With the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this year, he has 14 goals and 27 points in 44 contests, all career highs.

Gaucher was undrafted into the NHL and signed an entry-level contract with Philadelphia only last month.