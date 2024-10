CHL to NHL: former WHL champion Allan debuts with Blackhawks

Former Prince Albert Raiders and Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Nolan Allan made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night.

Across 16 shifts, Allan played 10:26 in a 5-2 loss to Utah.

The third overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Allan played 203 games in the WHL, 162 of which came in Prince Albert. At the 2023 WHL trade deadline, he was moved to Seattle where he would help guide the Thunderbirds to a WHL Championship.

In all, the 21-year-old recorded 79 points (21 goals) in his WHL career while in the 2023 postseason, he tallied 10 points in 19 games with the T-Birds. Allan was also named to the Memorial Cup All-Star after Seattle fell to Quebec in the final.

Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors and 2021 U18 World Championships.

The Saskatoon, SK., native spent 2023-24 in the AHL with Rockford where he made 60 appearances.

Chicago selected Allan 32nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.