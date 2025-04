CHL to NHL: former Rimouski and Victoriaville blueliner Brunet suits up for Bruins

Former Rimouski Oceanic and Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Frederic Brunet made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins Tuesday.

In a 5-4 overtime los to New Jersey, Brunet played 14:23 and blocked five shots. He also recorded two shots on goal and one hit.

Across 163 QMJHL games, Brunet recorded 128 points (29 goals). He spent the bulk of his career with Rimouski before he played the final 30 games with the Tigres.

As a pro, the 21-year-old has played 117 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins and had a career high 24 points in 68 games this year.

Boston selected Brunet 132nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.