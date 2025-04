CHL to NHL: former Greyhounds blueliner Kudryavtsev debuts with Canucks

Former Soo Greyhounds defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks Monday.

In a 2-1 overtime victory against San Jose, Kudryavtsev played 13:36 where he was a +1 and tallied one shot and three blocks.

The sixth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Russian d-man played 202 games with the Soo and recorded 136 points between 2021-24.

In his first pro season, the 21-year-old has appeared in 63 games with the AHL’s Abbottsford Canucks and has amassed 26 points (five goals).

Vancouver selected Kudryavtsev 208th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.