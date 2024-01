CHL to NHL: former Gens captain MacLean debuts with Isles

Former Oshawa Generals captain Kyle MacLean made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders Friday night.

In a 4-3 overtime win over Chicago, MacLean had one hit in 10:21 of action.

MacLean spent his entire OHL career with Oshawa where he appeared in 278 games, the third most in franchise history. The 24-year-old captained the Gens from 2018-20 and recorded 156 points (51 goals).

Undrafted into the NHL, MacLean appeared in 193 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders before his NHL debut.