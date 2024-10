CHL to NHL: First round pick Ritchie debuts with Avs

Oshawa Generals forward Cal Ritchie made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

Ritchie played 16:05 in an 8-4 loss to Vegas where he also recorded one shot, one block and three hits.

After his 2023-24 debut was delayed until mid-November, Ritchie returned with a bang as he recorded 80 points (28 goals) in just 50 games at an average of 1.60 per-game, the sixth best in the OHL. In the postseason, he finished second in scoring with 30 points as he led Oshawa to the OHL Championship Series.

Ritchie won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he led the tournament in assists (6) and points (10) and claimed bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Colorado selected Ritchie 27th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.