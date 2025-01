CHL to NHL: Finley suits up with Lightning

Former Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE forward Jack Finley made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

In a 6-2 loss to Boston, Finley played 8:25 and recorded one shot, one hit and was a +1 rating.

From 2017-22, Finley played 192 games in the WHL, 153 of which came with Spokane. The former Chiefs captain ended his career in Winnipeg where he made 39 appearances with the ICE in 2021-22. In all, the 22-year-old recorded 55 goals and 127 points in his career.

As a pro, Finley had played 131 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch before his NHL debut.

Tampa Bay selected the St. Louis, MO., native 57th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.