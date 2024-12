CHL to NHL: Felhaber completes journey to NHL with Avalanche

Former Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67’s forward Tye Felhaber made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Monday night.

In a 3-1 road loss to Vancouver, Felhaber played 4:34 across seven shifts and recorded one hit.

Over five OHL seasons and 311 games, Felhaber scored 145 goals and tallied 285 points. In his final season in 2018-19 with Ottawa, the Pembroke, ON., native scored 59 goals and recorded 109 points. He also led the OHL with a +56 rating that season and was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

As a pro, the 26-year-old has played 187 games in the AHL and 71 in the ECHL. In 2022-23, he was named an ECHL All-Star as a member of the Fort Wayne Comets.

In the AHL with the Colorado Eagles this season, Felhaber had 13 points (eight goals) in 23 games.