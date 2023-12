CHL to NHL: Evans debuts with Kraken

Former Regina Pats defenceman Ryker Evans made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken Thursday.

In a 2-1 loss to New Jersey, Evans played 17:50, recorded two hits, had two shots on goal and was a +1.

The Calgary native spent four years with the Pats from 2018-22 where he played in 195 games and recorded 131 points (25 goals).

As a pro, Evans helped Coachella Valley to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals last season before they fell to Hershey. Before his NHL debut, Evans played 89 games in the AHL.

Seattle selected the 21-year-old 35th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft.