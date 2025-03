CHL to NHL: Dvorsky plays first game with Blues

Former Sudbury Wolves forward Dalibor Dvorsky made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues Sunday night.

In a 4-1 win over Nashville, Dvorsky played 10:40 across 16 shifts.

In his lone OHL season in 2023-24, the 19-year-old starred with 45 goals and 88 points in only 52 games as he was named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team.

In his rookie season with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, the Slovakia native has tallied 43 points (20 goals) in 57 games and was named an AHL All-Star. Dvorsky has also represented his native Slovakia four times at the World Juniors (2022-25).

St. Louis selected Dvorsky 10th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.