CHL to NHL: Del Bel Belluz scores in NHL debut for Columbus

Former Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting forward Luca Del Bel Belluz scored in his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

Recalled on an emergency basis, the 20-year-old saw 9:35 of ice time. He scored on his first NHL shot and in recorded two shots on goal as well as a +1 rating.

The Woodbridge, ON., native played three seasons in the OHL from 2019-2023. Across 192 games, Del Bel Belluz recorded 169 points (71 goals) and in his final season, he tallied 40 goals and 87 points between the Steelheads and Sting.

The 44th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Del Bel Belluz had 30 points in 55 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters ahead of his debut.