CHL to NHL: Crevier debuts with Blackhawks

Former Quebec Remparts and Chicoutimi Sagueneens defenceman Louis Clevier made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday.

In a 4-1 defeat to the Wild, Clevier played 15:59, recorded two hits and had one shot on goal.

Across four seasons in the QMJHL, the 22-year-old appeared in 191 games and tallied 75 points (26 goals).

Before his NHL debut, the Quebec native suited up 78 times in the AHL with Rockford.

Crevier was the 188th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.