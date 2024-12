CHL to NHL: Cossa makes history in NHL debut with Red Wings

Former Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings Monday night.

After he entered the game in relief after the first period, Cossa backstopped the Red Wings to a 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres where he stopped 12 of 14 shots. In the process, Cossa became the first goalie in NHL history to win his NHL debut via shootout in relief.

Cossa played three seasons with the Oil Kings from 2019-2022 where he went 71-16-7. His 71 wins are the third most in Oil Kings history.

The 22-year-old backstopped Edmonton to an Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2022 while he won a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors.

As a pro, Cossa has played 57 AHL games and 46 ECHL contests where he was named to the All-Star game in 2023.

Cossa was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.