CHL to NHL: Cormier debuts with Golden Knights

Former Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Lukas Cormier made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights Friday.

In 19;46 of ice time, Cormier had one assist, recorded one shot on goal and was a +1 in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Cormier starred in the QMJHL with the Islanders where over 208 games, he recorded 70 goals and 207 points, both franchise records.

He was twice the recipient of the Emile Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL Defenceman of the Year (2021, 2022) after he led the league in points by a d-man.

In his final year, he scored 33 goals and recorded 81 points in the regular season and then helped lead the Islanders to the QMJHL finals. In 2022, he won gold with Canada at the World Juniors where he had five points (one goal) in seven games.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Cormier appeared in 89 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Vegas selected the 21-year-old 68th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.