CHL to NHL: Clarke suits up with Devils

Former Ottawa 67’s forward Graeme Clarke made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils Saturday night.

In 9:32 of ice time, Clarke had one shot on goal and was a +1 in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.

Over three seasons with the 67’s, the 22-year-old played in 134 games where he tallied 76 points (46 goals). In 2018, he was part of Canada’s roster that won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Clarke played 178 games in the AHL.

New Jersey selected Clarke 80th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.