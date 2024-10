CHL to NHL: Cardwell suits up for Sharks

Former Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts forward Ethan Cardwell made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.

Cardwell played 11:57, was a +1 and recorded three hits as the Sharks beat Los Angeles 4-3.

The 22-year-old played 189 games across four OHL seasons where he tallied 200 points. In his final year, Cardwell recorded 43 goals and 90 points with the Colts in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, Cardwell played 71 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda where he finished fourth in scoring with 43 points. In six games this year, he has five points (one goal).

San Jose selected Cardwell 121st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.