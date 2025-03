CHL to NHL: Cagnoni hits the ice with San Jose

Former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Luca Cagnoni made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

In a 3-1 loss to Carolina, Cagnoni played 23:15 and recorded one shot, one hit and two blocks.

In 205 games with the Winterhawks from 2020-24, he recorded 193 points (44 goals). In his final season – in 2023-24 – Cagnoni registered 90 points to become the first WHL d-men to hit that mark since 1993-94.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Cagnoni had played 56 games in the AHL with the Barracuda where he led all rookie d-men with 47 points.

San Jose selected the Burnaby, B.C. native 123rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.