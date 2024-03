CHL to NHL: Butler suits up for Blue Jackets as an emergency recall

Former Peterborough, Niagara and Oshawa forward Cameron Butler made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday.

Butler was recalled on an emergency basis and played just one shift as the Blue Jackets beat the Penguins 4-3 in a shootout. He arrived at the rink at 6:45pm after warmups had concluded and saw ice-time in the second period.

Over the course of five seasons, Butler played 257 OHL games where he tallied 154 points (74 goals). His best season came in his final year as he had 27 goals and 55 points with the Generals.

Butler signed as an undrafted free agent with Columbus in March 2023. Before his NHL debut, he had played 46 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters where he had eight points.