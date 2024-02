CHL to NHL: Brazeau buries in debut with Bruins

Former OHL Overage Player of the Year Justin Brazeau made his NHL debut on Monday with the Boston Bruins.

Brazeau wasted little time making an impact scoring a goal on five shots and a +2 rating in 11:22 of ice-time.

This is Brazeau’s fifth pro season, second with the AHL’s providence Bruins. The big winger has 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games with the baby Bruins this season.

The native of New Liskeard, ON was the 254th pick in the 2014 OHL draft and spent four years in North Bay eventually being named captain. In his final season Brazeau broke out, scoring 61 goals (113 points) in 68 games. Over his four seasons with the Battalion he scored 128 goals and 238 points in 268 games.

The Bruins signed Brazeau to a two-year deal on Sunday.

5️⃣5️⃣ set for his first. pic.twitter.com/fPcgrZX2Dt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2024