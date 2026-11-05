CHL to NHL: Boucher makes NHL debut for Blackhawks

Photo credit: Mike Sullivan

Former Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Charlottetown Islanders forward Dillon Boucher made his National Hockey League (NHL) debut for the Chicago Blackhawks last night in their matchup against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

Boucher played in 8:10 of ice time in his debut, recording two hits and a blocked shot.

A native of Head Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia, Boucher played in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2014 to 2017 after the Screaming Eagles selected him in the seventh round, 111th overall, in the 2013 QMJHL Entry Draft.

He had 17 goals, 20 assists and 205 penalty minutes in 160 regular season games, to go along with seven goals in 31 playoff games. He appeared in the playoffs in all three of his QMJHL seasons, the first two with the Screaming Eagles and the last one with the Islanders after a January 2017 trade to Charlottetown. He helped the Screaming Eagles to a quarter-final appearance in 2016 and the Islanders to a semi-final appearance in 2017. He also played in the 2014 Junior Club World Cup for the Screaming Eagles in Ufa, Russia, where he played in five games.

Following his QMJHL career, Boucher played for the Miramachi Timberwolves of the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MJAHL) in 2017-18 before heading to Dalhousie University of USPORTS. He recorded 16 goals, 27 assists and 212 penalty minutes in 99 regular season games between 2018 and 2023, in addition to playing in one playoff game. He signed with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023, where he played until 2025. He recorded 14 goals, 21 assists and 242 penalty minutes in 151 regular season games and one goal in four playoff games. In 2025, he signed with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he’s since recorded three goals and five assists in 60 regular season games. He was given the Glassrattler of the Year award by the Thunder in 2024 for his physical presence.

Boucher was signed by the Blackhawks in 2026.