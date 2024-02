CHL to NHL: Bolduc gets his chance with Blues

2023 Memorial Cup champion Zachary Bolduc made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

The former Quebec Remparts forward logged 9:57 of ice time registering one shot on net.

Bolduc spent four seasons in the QMJHL earning Rookie of the Year honours in 2019/20 after Rimouski selected him 14th overall the previous spring. A trade in the summer of 2021 brought him to Quebec where he would finish out his career winning a Q championship and Memorial Cup. In total, the native of Trois-Rivières, QC played 208 regular season games scoring 145 times and adding 145 assists. He also added 19 goals and 31 points in 30 playoff games.

Bolduc is in his rookie season with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds where he’s scored eight goals and 23 points in 48 games.

St. Louis selected Bolduc with the 17th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.