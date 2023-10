CHL to NHL: Benson suits up for Sabres

Wenatchee Wild forward Zach Benson made his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night.

In a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Benson played 14:27 and tallied two shots and one block. He also took the first minor penalty of his NHL career.

Benson exploded offensively in 2022-23 with the Winnipeg ICE as his 98 points were the third most in the WHL. His 1.63 point-per-game average ranked fifth while his ridiculous +68 rating was second best.

The 18-year-old was selected to the CHL Third All-Star Team as well as the WHL’s East First All-Star Team. Benson also collected a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had seven points in five games for Canada.

In 142 games, Benson has recorded 181 points (71 goals).

Buffalo selected Benson 13th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.