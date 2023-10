CHL to NHL: Bedard, Korchinski debut for Blackhawks

Former Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard and Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski made their NHL debuts Tuesday on Opening Night of the 2023-24 season for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard played 21:29, recorded five shots and registered his first point with an assist as the Blackhawks erased a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 in Pittsburgh.

Korchinski saw 19:19 of ice and tallied one shot on goal.

one of the best traditions in hockey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4TyXSdDNjY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

Last season, Bedard was the best player in the CHL. His 71 goals and 143 points led all CHL skaters as he was named the CHL Player of the Year and to the CHL First All-Star Team. The Pats captain also claimed the Four Broncos Trophy winner as WHL Player of the Year and was selected to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

Bedard, who became the first player in CHL history to win the CHL Player of the Year, Top Prospect of the Year and the Top Scorer Award in the same season, also claimed a second World Juniors gold medal in Halifax after an extraordinary performance.

The 18-year-old was named the tournament’s most valuable player after he produced nine goals and 23 points, a new Canadian record, in just seven games while he was also named the tournament’s best forward and to the All-Star Team. Bedard also became Canada’s all-time World Juniors leader in goals (16) and points (36).

In 2021, he claimed the Jim Piggott Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year as well as a U18 World Championship gold medal where he had 14 points in seven games.

In 134 contests with the Pats over three seasons, Bedard scored 134 goals and tallied 271 points.

An assist machine from the blue line, Korchinski had a T-Birds record 62 helpers last season, a number that broke his previous record by one the year prior. His 11 goals and 73 points were both career highs as well.

The Saskatoon native was named to the CHL’s Third All-Star Team and the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team and also collected a World Juniors gold medal with Canada where he had a goal and three assists in seven games.

Korchinski has tallied 148 points (15 goals) in 145 games for the T-Birds.